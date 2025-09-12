The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended staff of the ministry for staging a peaceful protest at its headquarters in Abuja on Friday, saying their orderly conduct reflected maturity and civic responsibility....

In a statement issued after the demonstration, the Minister said she recognised that the success of any institution depended on the welfare, motivation and professional growth of its workforce. She described staff incentives, training opportunities and development programmes as “essential drivers of productivity and efficiency” rather than privileges.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said since assuming office she had been working to address the concerns of staff within available resources. While acknowledging the financial constraints facing government, she pledged to continue exploring every legitimate avenue to improve staff welfare.

She appealed for patience and cooperation as she engages with relevant authorities to secure additional support, assuring staff that their dedication and loyalty were not taken for granted.

The Minister urged workers to see themselves as key partners in delivering the ministry’s mandate to Nigerian women, children and vulnerable groups. She also reiterated her openness to constructive dialogue and collaboration, stressing that “only through unity and shared purpose” could the ministry achieve its objectives.

Finally, she saluted the workforce for their resilience and steadfast commitment to duty despite challenges, and reaffirmed her commitment to prioritising staff welfare and professional development.