The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has formally withdrawn from all reconciliation agreements within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing repeated breaches of trust and a breakdown in internal cohesion.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, Wike accused key party figures—particularly Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde—of dishonesty and consistently reneging on critical agreements aimed at resolving the party’s post-2023 election crisis.

“The PDP has been in steady decline since the 2023 general election, largely due to dishonesty and lack of trust among its leadership,” Wike said. He revealed that efforts to stabilise the party had led to a series of meetings, including a G5 gathering in Lagos and an expanded session at former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s Abuja guest house.

Wike claimed that during the meetings, several resolutions were reached, including the affirmation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary in line with a Supreme Court ruling. Other resolutions included the withdrawal of all legal cases involving Rivers State and the immediate cessation of attempts to impose a state of emergency.

However, Wike expressed disappointment that even before the reconciliation committee, headed by Saraki, could begin its work, the agreements had already been violated. He alleged that Makinde, in collaboration with Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, orchestrated a meeting of South-East leaders, threatening to pull out of the PDP unless Ude Okoye was made National Secretary—an act Wike described as “untenable.”

He further accused the duo of manipulating the National Secretariat by pushing the Deputy National Secretary to act in a capacity not sanctioned by party rules. According to Wike, this move led to the issuance of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting notice and an unauthorised rebuttal of a valid letter confirming the party’s governorship candidate in Anambra State.

Wike also referenced the botched North-Central zonal congress held on 24 May in Jos, which was aborted due to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refusing to attend. INEC reportedly cited the absence of a valid invitation signed by the legally recognised National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu.

“These actions are not only provocative but also undermine the integrity of the party’s structures,” Wike stated. “I have been loyal to the PDP since 1998 and have contributed immensely to its survival. It is unfortunate that those I helped secure electoral victories are now the ones eroding internal trust.”

He concluded by announcing his withdrawal from all previous agreements, vowing to continue fighting until “justice is attained” within the party.

The PDP has yet to issue an official response to Wike’s claims.