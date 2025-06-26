Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership for directing the resumption of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Arterial Road N20 interchange bridge in Abuja, Wike criticised Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, for what he described as an unlawful directive. He argued that Damagum lacked the authority to reinstate Anyanwu, who had stepped aside to contest the Imo governorship election in 2023.

“I watched on television where the Acting National Chairman said Anyanwu should resume. You didn’t appoint him, so how can you ask him to resume?” Wike queried, accusing the party leadership of deepening internal illegality.

He described the PDP’s recent visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the issue as a “shameful display of ignorance” and urged party officials not to allow ego or access to monthly allocations cloud their judgement. “If you want to learn, come to us—we’ll teach you,” he added.

Wike’s comments come after the PDP announced Anyanwu’s reinstatement in line with a Supreme Court judgmental and INEC directives. The party has also postponed its scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, opting instead for an expanded national caucus session.

The episode highlights ongoing power tussles within the PDP and underscores the internal divisions plaguing its leadership.