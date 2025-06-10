In an effort to reposition Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, convened a high-level closed-door meeting with key party leaders in Abuja under the banner of “Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP.”

The strategic gathering brought together a cross-section of PDP heavyweights, notably three members of the influential G5 Governors: former Governors; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The meeting also had in attendance PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda; serving and former lawmakers; and senior party executives from across the country.

In his address,Mr Wike critique the PDP’s internal missteps, asserting that the controversial stance taken by the G5 Governors during the 2023 general elections was instrumental in preventing national instability.