As part of activities to mark President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year in office, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has earmarked 19 days for the commissioning of key infrastructure projects.

The decision was taken at the 14th Executive Committee meeting of the FCTA, chaired by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

According to a statement by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the commissioning will begin on 10 June 2025 and span 19 days.

Highlighted projects include the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre, bus terminals in Kugbo and Mabushi, and the newly constructed Apo-Wassa road. Other major works include the N16 interchange, roads connecting Maitama through Katampe to Jahi, and sections of the Inner Northern Expressway from Idu to Kubwa Road.

Additional projects set for unveiling are:

CN8 road from N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) to the Court of Appeal

N20 flyover along Onex-Kubwa Road

Life Junction to Ring Road III

Access roads in Kabusa-Takushara, Kabusa-Ketti, and Giri District

A 15km road from the A2 Junction of the Abuja-Lokoja Road to Pai in Kwali Area Council

Roads in Ushafa, War College and Army Checkpoint in Bwari Area Council

The Executive Committee also approved a contract for upgrading streetlights along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (Ring Road I).

Mr Richard Dauda, Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said the streetlight project was one of seven FCDA proposals approved during the meeting. He explained that the existing lights, installed between 2005 and 2006, had become obsolete and ineffective.

“In many parts, the expressway is now in darkness at night,” he said, adding that the upgrade will incorporate a hybrid lighting system using modern technology to improve visibility and enhance security along the 14-kilometre, 10-lane corridor from Maitama to Gudu.