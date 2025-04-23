Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has commended the former Governor of Delta State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said; “It is another endorsement of the president’s good governance and commitment to the development of the country.”

In a statement on Wednesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister called on other Nigerians, who are still sitting on the fence to throw in their support for the President.

The Minister described the open endorsement of the President by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as “a vindication of the position I took in 2023, which was based on the interest of a united Nigeria.”

“I commend Dr Okowa and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for this heart-warming decision, which must have been informed by good governance and commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the oneness and development of Nigeria.

“That is what I have always told people to come out and say, not when they have problems and begin to run up and down.

“They have come out at the right time to show support for the President so that the people of Niger Delta can benefit more from the government, and I commend them.

“I am particularly happy that what I saw before the 2023 presidential election, others are now seeing and are joining the Renewed Hope train,” the Minister said.