The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it will not recognise or accept the list of candidates submitted by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it will not recognise or accept the list of candidates submitted by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election.

The Commission made the position clear in a statement on Tuesday, January 7, 2026, following a protest by Labour Party supporters at its Abuja headquarters over the alleged exclusion of the party’s candidates from the election scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026.

INEC explained that the dispute stems from long-standing internal leadership issues within the Labour Party, which were resolved by the Supreme Court in April 2025.

In Appeal No. SC/CV/56/2025 (Usman v. Labour Party), the apex court ruled that the tenure of the Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee had expired, stripping him of authority to act as party chairman.

Despite the ruling, the Abure faction went ahead to conduct primaries for the 2025 bye-elections, including the FCT Area Council, actions INEC described as invalid.

The faction also challenged its exclusion at the Federal High Court, Abuja, but the court dismissed the suit in August 2025, upholding the Supreme Court’s decision.

INEC further noted that while an interim ex parte order from the FCT High Court, Life Camp Division, temporarily directed the Commission to upload Labour Party candidates in December 2025, the order expired after seven days and was not renewed.

As a result, there is currently no valid court order compelling INEC to act.

The Commission stressed that the matter remains sub judice and reaffirmed its commitment to the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and relevant regulations, urging political parties to adhere to democratic principles and the rule of law in managing internal disputes.