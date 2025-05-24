In celebration of Africa Day, Facebook today launched the pan-African “Made by Africa, loved by the world” campaign, celebrating the creative brilliance and global impact of Africans from across the continent. This year’s theme, “Where Culture Meets Connection,” reinforces Facebook as the leading space for conversation around cultural moments globally, and brings together internationally recognised African creatives from diverse disciplines, uniting to create a powerful celebration of African creativity, culture and global influence.

The three short cinematic films, premiering on the Meta Africa page, takes viewers on a journey through the groundbreaking work, personal stories, and cultural influences of some of Africa’s six most dynamic creative talents. Through powerful storytelling, the campaign unites diverse art forms of film, animation, dance, music and photography into a single narrative of creativity and collaboration.

Meet the creators behind the campaign

Featuring some of the continent’s most popular and loved creatives from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa, the films explore themes of identity, creativity, and connection across the continent, celebrating not only their artistry, but their widespread influence and cultural resonance.

Ladipoe (Rapper) x Fat Boy Animations (Animation)

Ladipoe (Nigeria): A BET award nominee, he is a Nigerian rapper known for fusing global hip-hop sounds with African rhythms, he is a leader of Nigeria’s hip-hop revival with his authenticity and originality inspiring a new generation of artists

Fatboy Animations (Kenya): A studio founded by self-taught animator Michael Muthiga and twice recognized by Forbes magazine as one to watch, Fatboy Animations is known for creating fun, original African stories, with the studio’s standout character, Kapinto receiving international acclaim.

Lisa Quama (Dancer) x Gilbert Asante (Photographer)

Lisa Quama (Ghana): A dancer and content creator celebrated for her energetic dance videos. She gained major recognition after featuring in Beyoncé’s “Already” music video alongside Shatta Wale.

Gilbert Asante (Ghana): A creative director, photographer and multidisciplinary artist known for his vibrant visual storytelling and refined style. His work has been featured in GQ, Glam Africa and Glitz Africa.

David Tlale (Fashion Designer) x Ofentse Mwase (Videographer)

David Tlale (South Africa): A fashion designer who approaches fashion with an eye toward bold and creative designs that fuse African heritage with modern style. His innovative designs have been showcased at major fashion events—from New York and Paris to Cape Town Fashion Weeks, whilst his designs have graced some of entertainment’s biggest events such as the Met Gala.

Ofentse Mwase (South Africa): A talented South African filmmaker with over 24 international awards for his visual storytelling. His creativity shines in his unique visual effects and storytelling, often blending African culture with modern themes.

Commenting, Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Africa, Middle East & Turkey (AMET), said: “We’re incredibly excited to shine a spotlight and celebrate just some of the amazing creative talent that casts a light on our African culture and connects us to the world. Facebook is a leading place for conversations around cultural moments, and through this campaign, we’re not only celebrating individual success stories – we’re also showcasing how culture and social media together can drive meaningful connection and inspiration.”