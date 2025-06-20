The West Africa Economic Summit is set to begin here in Abuja at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The summit is designed to boost trade, attract investment, and promote regional development across West Africa.

It also reinforces Nigeria’s strategic role as host with a strong focus on advancing economic integration, supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area, and driving sustainable growth across the region.

Delivering her opening speech, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, stated that the inaugural edition of the West Africa Economic Summit aims to chart a new course for the region’s economic growth and development.

She noted that the summit looks ahead to the future of Africa and marks a potential turning point for the region as a whole.