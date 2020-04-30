The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi sais his palace and the traditional medicine practitioners of Nigeria are at an advanced stage of presenting the local fomular capable of curing the much dreaded Coronavirus to the world.

He made this known after he donated two Motorized Modular fumigators to Ogun State Government in Abeokuta.



Coronavirus Pandemic has created panic and pressure among citizens of the world, with leaders busy seeking solution to the global problem.

In Nigeria, aside from the federal Government and State Governors some traditional rulers have taken it upon themselves to be part of solution providers.

Notable among them is the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who has been donating modular motorised Fumigators to state governments.



The monarch said aside from the Fumigators, he is working with the traditional medicine practitioners on how to find a potent herbal medicine that can cure people with Coronavirus.

On his part, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun appreciated the support of the monarch and said the state will continue to work in ensuring that it contained the spread of the virus.