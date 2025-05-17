The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that the nation’s policing institutions work hand-in-hand with the judiciary to uphold the rights of citizens and ensure justice is not only done but seen to be done.

DIG Argungu noted that collaboration between the law enforcement community and the judiciary remains critical in building public trust and sustaining the democratic ideals “we all cherish”

The PSC Chairman who was represented by Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations/ Spokesman of the Commission, spoke at the Gabriel Adikwu Annual Lecture series 2025 in honour of Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Federal Commissioner in the Police Service Commission.

The ceremony held today, Saturday, May 17th in Yola, Adamawa State.

DIG Argungu extolled Justice Galumje’s judicial legacy which he said exemplified integrity, fairness, and unwavering commitment to justice.

His tenure on the bench, he noted was marked by courage, sound legal reasoning, and an enduring concern for equity and national unity.

” His life of service continues to inspire those of us in the public and security sectors to uphold the principles of justice and accountability in our respective duties”.

The PSC Chairman also noted that his wealth of experience has continued to guide the Commission in the discharge of its constitutional mandate of oversight of the Nigeria Police Force.

This he said ” is an experience we have decided not to take for granted”.

The theme of this year’s lecture The law, The Court, and The People” according to DIG Argungu is not only timely but fundamental to the sustenance of justice, democracy, and the rule of law in our nation.

He noted that it reminds “us that the legal system must always serve the people, protect their rights, and uphold their dignity without fear or favour”.

The PSC Chairman commended the Organisers and urged all participants to reflect on the enduring role of the law and the courts in advancing the common good. “May this forum inspire continued dialogue, reform, and progress in our justice system and, may the legacy of Justice Galmuje continue to inspire future generations” he prayed.

In his brief remarks, Justice Galumje said the theme of this year’s Lecture; The Law, The Court and The People would not have come at a better time in the life of out nation “when People’s perception about the Judiciary, especially in election related litigation has taken a new dimension.

Justice Galumje declared that laws are rules of conduct or actions prescribed and formally recognised as binding and enforceable by a controlling authority,while the courts of law are institutions created by Parliament for interpretation of laws and conduct of trial of cases according to law.

He noted that in all of these “the People’s right to live in peace, and their properties secured is of the essence, adding that no matter how good the laws are, if they are unjustly interpreted and enforced, “anarchy will take over and the equation that holds the society together will surely crumble”.

Justice Galumje said that in Nigeria, there have been loud voices of dissent by a large segment of the society against the decisions of the courts of law.

But noted, that it is a notorious fact ” that so many people that criticise courts judgements based such criticism on hearsay, they criticise without reading such judgement”.

The retired Supreme Court Justice however said that he is of the firm opinion that where there are such criticism, “the courts have a duty to have a second look at the ratio decidendi(reasons) for some of the judgements”.

He remarked that it is not the public opinion that represents what the law is, ” it is what the Judge pronounces in his judgment that becomes the law ”

Justice Galumje observed that over the years, he has witnessed expansion of Judiciary Divisions and the Bar and the phenomenal growth in legal practice within the North East Geopolitical region.

He made a case for assistance from governments of North East Geopolitical zone to the Gabriel Adikwu annual lecture series so as to sustain the programme.

