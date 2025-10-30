The Police Service Commission (PSC) has cautioned against attempts to pressure it through demonstrations, saying it will not be swayed by “crowd-renting theatrics” while handling petitions against police officers....

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Commission said while it remains committed to holding police officers accountable for their actions and inactions, it would not tolerate orchestrated protests at its corporate headquarters in Jabi.

The PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), gave the warning after a group of protesters besieged the Commission’s office, demanding the establishment of a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) within 48 hours to probe allegations of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, robbery, and terrorism against the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Shendam, Plateau State.

Argungu said although the aggrieved parties have the right to seek redress, they must do so through proper channels and not by hiring demonstrators to amplify their grievances.

“The Commission’s headquarters is not an arena for demonstrations. Petitioners should follow due process and report to the appropriate authorities, including the state Commissioner of Police, before approaching the PSC,” he advised.

He emphasised that the Commission would not be intimidated or distracted by acts of crowd renting, noting that every petition would be treated on its merit in accordance with due process.

Meanwhile, the PSC has officially written to the DPO, DCO, and other officers of the Shendam Police Division named in the petition, directing them to respond to the allegations.

Argungu assured that the Commission would conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served.

“We will get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice prevails at the end of the day,” he stated.