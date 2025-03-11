Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s judgement to the fullest.

The governor gave the assurance during the inauguration of the New Judges Quarters built by his administration in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara insisted that no personal interest should override the collective good and peace of Rivers State, saying that no price would be too much company for peace.

The Governor has been in a running battle with loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, over issues of governance in the State and reportedly met with the President, Bola Tinubu, and the Minister on Monday night in Abuja.

The meeting reportedly centred on how to resolve the lingering issues in the Political crisis in the State and also ensure all returns to normal.