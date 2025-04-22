The Nigerian Army has asked farmers within the Kwara part of the Kainji National Park to vacate the place ahead of its unslaught against armed bandits.

It is also planning to increase number of its men in the troubled spot following the recent activities of the bandits in Kaiama local government area of kwara State.

Over the weekend, at least seven vigilantes in Kaiama local government area of kwara state were reportedly killed in what was described as a reprisal attack by the armed bandits.

The bandits chased from the north east were said to have been terrorising locals especially in Kemangi and the Kainji National Park in the last five years.

This prompted governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State to lead security chiefs in the State to Kaiama.

At the Emir’s palace, the Governor assured the people of Kaiama of prompt action to clear off the armed bandits from the State.

The Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Omar, confirmed the presence of the armed bandits within his territory in the last 5 years.

He called for the establishment of a military base in the vast game reserve.

The General Officer Commanding, 2 division, Major General Obinna Onubogun who confirmed that the armed bandits were on a revenge mission asked the people to cooperate with the military to defeat the bandits.