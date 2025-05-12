The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has noted the unusually high number of complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were made public last Friday.

The Board says in light of this, it is expediting its routine annual review—a thorough evaluation of the entire examination process that typically takes place several months after the exercise.

This annual review covers three major areas: registration, the conduct of the examination, and the release of results.

During the exam phase, JAMB prioritizes ensuring that every candidate is given a fair chance to take the test.

In cases where technical issues arise, the Board promptly reschedules exams for those affected.

It adds that it is particularly attentive to the surge in complaints from a few specific states.

These are currently under close investigation to determine if there were any technical faults.

According to the board to aid in the process, it has enlisted experts from various reputable bodies, including the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners (who are heads of tertiary institutions), the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement specialists, and several Vice Chancellors.

It discloses that should any issues be confirmed, JAMB will take swift corrective action, just as it does during the examination process itself.