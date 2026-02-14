Famous Music Producer, Olumide Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa says the focus in the War Against Drug abuse in Nigeria should go beyond legalese....

Ogunade speaking as a panelist on the Third Edition of the TVC News Townsquare Series says the nation needs to change tact in fighting the abuse of illicit substances including Cannabis, synthetic Cannabis, heroine and Cocaine.

He adds that a situation where someone is imprisoned for 25 years for Cannabis possession or use is no longer tenable.

For her part, Consultant psychiatrist and Chief psychiatrist at Pinnacle Medical Centre, Lagos, Maymunah Kadiri, says more needs to be done to ensure the fight is more effective.

She adds that her believe is that the law needs to be reformed in a way that the issue is addressed an a public health matter than a war on crime.