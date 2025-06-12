Nigeria missed the chance for a comprehensive reforms of the Nigerian Police Force following the #Endsars protest seeking an end to Police brutality.

Senior Journalist,Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, disclosed this while speaking on the issue of Police Brutality on the TVC News Townsquare series in Lagos.

Kolade-Otitoju who was respoinding to a question from a member of the audience said the #Endsars protest was the perfect opportunity that would have led to a reform of the Police force across all levels.

He also decried the failure of the Police leadership to release reports of the medical, mental and psychological evaluation carried out on members of the SARS Squad.

He however applauded the Police leadership for consistently weeding its ranks of bad eggs.

In his response, Country Director of Amnesty International, Isa Sanusi, said more still needs to be done to address the issue of Police brutality by the Police Leadership.

He also said the practice of transferring erring Police officers to other parts of the country must stop.