The 2025 Democracy day celebration according to Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Abiodun Owonikoko, has shown that the nation has made progress since the return to constitutional Democracy in 1999.

Abiodun Owonikoko, who was one of the guests on the maiden edition of the TVC News Townsquare Series said the constitution which is the basis for democratic governance though imposed by the Military has undergone review processes 5 Times between 1999 and now.

He added that the review processes which were all democratic in nature by the representatives of the people have helped in reducing the number of issues to be addressed on the constitution as a guiding principle of the nations’ leadership process.

He disclosed that its a process that will continue to evolve going forward.

On the declaration of emergency in Rivers State, Mr Owonikoko, said the decision by the President followed due process and has helped in calming frayed nerves in the State.

He posited that the failure of the President to act in a case like that of Rivers by him will be seen as dereliction of duty.

He added that a governor spending money for a year and a half without appropriation is the height of Crisis and President has to act to prevent complete breakdown of law and Order.

He disclosed that the fact the suspended governor is now sounding a different tune confirms that what the President did was right.

He however said it is important that the President does not act arbitrarily in suspending democratic institutions in a State.