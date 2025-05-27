The Labour Party has dismissed recent claims that its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has the party’s mandate to lead coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by Abayomi Arabambi, the factional National Publicity Secretary of the party, the Labour Party described the claim attributed to Ms. Nenadi Usman and circulated through her aide, Mr. Ken Asogwa as false and misleading.

The party clarified that Mr. Obi is not representing the Labour Party in any ongoing coalition negotiations and emphasized that any such engagement is being pursued independently by Mr. Obi, not on behalf of the party.

The statement also described the attempt to associate the party with what it called a “desperate power grab” as a deliberate attempt to deceive the public and destabilize the party’s leadership.

The Labour Party urged Nigerians to disregard the claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.