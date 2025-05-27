The Federal Ministry of Education has expressed grave concern over the persistent issue of examination malpractice within the nation’s education system.

This unethical practice continues to erode the integrity of academic credentials and poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s human capital development.

In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ministry reaffirms its unwavering commitment to eliminating all forms of examination malpractice across the country.

To this end, the Ministry will actively pursue the prosecution of all offenders, working in close partnership with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant law enforcement agencies. The Examination Malpractice Act of 1999 and other applicable laws provide the legal foundation for these decisive actions.

The Ministry calls on all stakeholders—students, parents, teachers, school administrators, and the general public—to join in this critical effort to uphold the sanctity of Nigeria’s education system.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that examinations remain a true measure of knowledge and competence,” the Ministry stated. “Our students deserve a system that rewards merit and prepares them for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

The public is strongly encouraged to report any cases of examination malpractice to the appropriate authorities. Together, we can restore integrity and excellence in our educational institutions.