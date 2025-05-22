The Managing Director of the Lagos Water Corporation Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani has affirmed his commitment to the provision of water supply in Lagos State.

The LWC MD reiterated this commitment as he joined 300 water leaders across the globe at the Global Water Summit (GWS) 2025, hosted at the Paris Marriot Rive Gauche Hotel, from 12 – 14 May, 2025.

In a world that has crossed the 1.5°C threshold, water security faces unprecedented pressure.

The challenge to ensure water security requires an immediate and sharp increase in capital deployment into the sector. The GWS 2025 brought together leaders who can make this happen.

Speaking at the summit, the Corporation MD remarked that Global Water Summit 2025 is a place where money meets water.

“I am a member of 300 Water leaders.

“The 300 water leader is a global initiative hinged on the SDG – Sustainable Development Goal – Number 6, which aims to provide water to 300