The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has acknowledged the efforts of Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, in addressing insecurity but warned against individuals exploiting the situation for personal gain.

“We are fully committed to supporting the Governor in tackling insecurity and will continue to stand with him to defeat this menace,” the official stated.

The NSA also conveyed the President’s firm resolve to bring an end to insecurity, saying, “The President has directed me to reaffirm his determination to eliminate this threat.”

The remarks come amid rising concerns over security challenges in Benue and Other States in the North Central region.

Authorities have urged cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure lasting stability.