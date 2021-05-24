The death of the incumbent Sokoto State Commissioner for Agriculture, Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, has been described as shocking and saddening by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

In a statement signed, by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State recalled that, the deceased had diligently served as a Commissioner of Education , Water Resources and Agriculture, under his administration.

Mr. Wamakko said, the deceased had made tremendous contributions to the educational, agricultural and socioeconomic development of the state.

The Senator who now represents Sokoto North Senatorial District said, the name of the deceased Commissioner would be conspicuous whenever the history of the state and Nigeria would be written.

The former Governor of the state also stated that, the deceased had played immeasurable and invaluable roles in the political and democratic development of the state as a former Member, State House of Assembly and House of Representatives as well as a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP).

Wamakko further expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, people and Government of Sokoto State, over the irreparable loss .

He also prayed the Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus,as well as give his family, people and Government of the state, the formidable fortitude to bear the great loss .

Muhammadu Arzika Tureta died Sunday night, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a protracted illness.