The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked false reports circulating online, claiming that the 2025 WAEC Examinations were cancelled due to widespread malpractice.

The Ministry confirms that the 2025 WAEC exams were successfully concluded, with only minor and isolated cases of malpractice, which were handled swiftly by appropriate authorities. The ongoing NECO examinations are also progressing smoothly, with no reported cases of malpractice so far.

There has been no official communication from WAEC, NECO, or any exam body indicating widespread issues.

The Ministry urges students, parents, and the general public to ignore the fake news and rely only on credible sources such as:

•www.education.gov.ng

•www.waecnigeria.org

•www.neco.gov.ng

Spreading false information is a serious offense and culprits will be reported to security agencies for investigation and prosecution.

For inquiries or confirmation, contact: pressunit@education.gov.ng