Vice President Kashim Shettima is leading a Federal Government delegation to London to accompany the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria.

In a mark of national mourning and respect, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast across the country in honour of the late statesman.

The Federal Executive Council has also been summoned to an emergency session on Tuesday July 15th for a valedictory session for the former Head of State and President, Muhammadu Buhari, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Muhammadu Buhari a former Military Head of State and respected Military leader before his ascent to the office of Head of State in a 1983 Military coup contested to be President of Nigeria from 2003 till he successfully defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015.

He contested first under the All Peoples Party, the All Nigerian Peoples Party in 2007, the Congress For Progressive Change in 2011 and later at the head of a merger of parties the All Progressives Congress in 2015.

He served two consecutive terms as President between 2015 and 2023 before handing over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was reportedly in London Originally to see how well he was doing during his illness.

He is now tasked with bringing home the body of the former President from London to Daura for burial according to Islamic rites.