Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Dakar, Senegal, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the country’s 65th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

The Presidential Jet carrying the Vice President touched down at the Military Airport in Dakar at 3:50 pm local time, where he was welcomed by Senegal’s Foreign Minister and Nigeria’s Charge d’Affaires to Senegal, Aminu Abdulkadir.

The Vice President who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu and the Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke, upon arrival, inspected a Guard of Honour at the Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport in Dakar.