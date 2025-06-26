Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an official state visit at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

According to a statement by Shettima’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President will participate in the official launch of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Programme—a flagship environmental initiative aimed at tackling deforestation, enhancing biodiversity, and combating climate change. The programme targets the planting of 20 billion tree seedlings over a four-year period.

While in Ethiopia, Vice President Shettima is also expected to engage in high-level talks with Ethiopian leaders to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture and industrial development.

As part of his itinerary, Shettima will tour key industrial and agricultural facilities, including the Adama Industrial Zone, Mojo Poultry Farm, Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, Lume Avocado Nursery Site, and the Bishoftu Pea Youth Farm.

He will also be honoured at a State Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Abiy at the National Palace.