The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to represent Nigeria at the second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit being held from July 27 to 29. The Vice President’s aircraft touched the ground around 4:26 p.m. local time at the Addis Ab...

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to represent Nigeria at the second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit being held from July 27 to 29.

The Vice President’s aircraft touched the ground around 4:26 p.m. local time at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

On arrival, he was received by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Temesgen Tiruneh, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy, Ethiopia, Amb. Nasir Aminu, Dr. Suleiman Dauda, Finance Attaché, Wing Commander Gabriel Batubo, Deputy Defence Attaché (Air Force) to Ethiopia, the Deputy Head of Mission, Amb. Macy Ogbede, First Secretary, Mr. Jangado Ishaku, and other top officials of the embassy.

Immediately after his arrival, the Vice President met with members of the Nigerian delegation, including the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy to Ethiopia, Amb. Nasir Aminu, and the Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture and Executive Secretary of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), Marion Moon, among others. During the meeting, he was briefed on Nigeria’s expected deliverables at the summit.

VP Shettima will join global leaders at the high-level event on advancing the transformation of the coffee value chain, roundtables and meetings aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s food security drive.

The summit will bring together global leaders to reflect on progress made since the inaugural 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and accelerate commitments towards building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.

The Vice President will also participate in other events on the sidelines of the summit, designed to spotlight real-world examples of food systems transformation, promote knowledge exchange and partnership.

One of the events on the sidelines of the summit is a ministerial roundtable on public finance, trade, and responsible investment to accelerate the transition, field trips, and networking sessions.

At a recent briefing by the Task Force on the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit, VP Shettima had outlined three key objectives for Nigeria’s delegation: positioning Nigeria as a leader of thought on African food systems reform, leveraging international partnerships aligned with domestic priorities, and advancing a private sector-led model for continental food transformation.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has presented Ethiopia with 2,000 cashew seedlings and 100,000 cashew seeds.

The donation, sufficient to cultivate approximately 600 hectares of land, was received by Ethiopia’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr. Efa Muleta Boru, as part of a shared commitment between both nations to sustainable agricultural development across Africa.

The exchange builds on Ethiopia’s earlier donation of 2,000 Haas avocado seedlings and 2,000 coffee seedlings to Nigeria in June 2025.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agricultural transformation agenda and highlights Nigeria’s commitment to “Green Revolution Diplomacy” as a tool for strengthening diplomatic ties while addressing food security.