The Nigerian Army has dismissed claims that a widely circulated video depicting a violent shooting incident occurred in Northern Nigeria, confirming instead that the footage shows an attack in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

The military authorities revealed in a statement that the graphic video—shared widely on social media with claims of a Nigerian security breach—actually documents a terrorist attack in Pama, Burkina Faso, between 29-30 January 2025.

The assault was reportedly carried out by Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group active in the Sahel region. The attack targeted Burkinabè security forces, not Nigerian troops or civilians.

The Army urged Nigerians to exercise caution when sharing unverified security-related content, warning that “false narratives undermine national stability.”

“We appeal to the public to always verify sources before circulating sensitive materials,” the statement read. “Misinformation can cause unnecessary panic and distort the true security situation in Nigeria.”

This incident highlights growing concerns over misinformation in conflict reporting, particularly in regions facing security challenges. Nigerian authorities have repeatedly cautioned against the spread of unverified videos, which often fuel tension.

The Army reassured citizens of its commitment to transparency in reporting security matters and urged media outlets to cross-check facts with official channels.