The Oyo State Government has dismissed a viral social media post claiming that it plans to impose taxes on social events such as burials, naming ceremonies, and weddings, describing it as fake and misleading....

The Oyo State Government has dismissed a viral social media post claiming that it plans to impose taxes on social events such as burials, naming ceremonies, and weddings, describing it as fake and misleading.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the government said the post was fabricated to malign the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Oyelade explained that any authentic document on taxes or levies in the state must contain a valid revenue code for payment and bear the signature of the Chairman of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Board. He noted that the viral document met none of these requirements.

He further pointed out that the purported notice lacked the official address — Oyo State Internal Revenue Office — which is a standard feature of genuine government communications.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to disregard the post, warning that as the 2027 elections approach, political actors may resort to misinformation to undermine the achievements of the Makinde administration over the past seven years.

Oyelade also cautioned bloggers and media outlets against spreading unverified information, advising them to verify their reports before publication.