A young woman has been rescued by a local vigilante group in Delta State after she was allegedly lured by a man she met online. Sources said the victim was taken to a remote bush area by the suspect and an accomplice, where she was tied to a tree and forced to transfer money from her bank account...

She was later discovered and freed by members of the local vigilante group, who reportedly responded after receiving information about suspicious movements in the area.

Community sources said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspects, while the victim has been reunited with her family.