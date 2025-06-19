The Nigeria Police Force has clarified that a disturbing viral video showing a school-aged girl smoking what appears to be cannabis did not originate from Nigeria, contrary to widespread assumptions.

The video, which has been circulating across WhatsApp and other social media platforms, shows a girl in school uniform smoking while being cheered on by her peers. It sparked outrage and concern among Nigerian parents and the general public, with many believing the footage was recorded within a Nigerian school.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that preliminary investigations suggest the incident likely occurred in Zimbabwe.

“The individuals in the video are heard speaking in English and Shona, a language commonly spoken in Zimbabwe and parts of southern Africa. No Nigerian languages or accents were detected,” the statement noted.

Police also revealed that the video was first shared by an Instagram account based in Rusape, Zimbabwe, further reinforcing the conclusion that the video did not originate in Nigeria.

The Force urged members of the public to refrain from sharing unverified content, especially when it involves sensitive matters that could cause panic or damage reputations.

“We encourage responsible use of social media and urge citizens to verify sources before spreading potentially harmful information,” the statement added.