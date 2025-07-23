Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima was at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro this evening to wish Governor Dikko Radda well and offer prayers....

The visit came in the aftermath of a recent minor road accident involving Governor Radda along the Daura–Katsina highway.

The Vice President expressed his personal concern and joined others in thanking Almighty Allah for sparing Governor Radda’s life and keeping him safe from harm.

Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), led the gathering in a heartfelt prayer, asking Allah to continue protecting and strengthening Governor Radda: “May Almighty Allah continue to shield you, strengthen you, and grant you long life and sound health as you carry out your duties in service of your people. We thank Him for His mercy and pray that such incidents never happen again.”

Governor Radda, who appeared in high spirits, deeply appreciated the visit. He described it as a warm gesture that reflects strong bonds of leadership and shared humanity beyond politics or protocol.

“This visit means a lot to me. It shows the values we hold dear as Nigerians compassion, unity, and solidarity,” Governor Radda said.

The moment was marked by empathy, brotherhood, and prayers, as Vice President Shettima and his team stood by Governor Radda in a spirit of personal support and goodwill.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy Chief of Staff (Office of the Vice President), Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia; and NAHCON Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, who offered the special prayer during the visit.

Also present were the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Malam Faruq Lawal Jobe, and the Katsina APC Public Relations Officer, Shamsu Sule Funtua.