Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

The weekly federal executive council meeting is currently ongoing at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is attending the 5th Edition of Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting will consider and approve memos submitted by ministers and also approve the award of contracts and take decisions on other matters of national importance.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha is among those physically attending the meeting.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zaineb Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.