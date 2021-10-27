Breaking News

Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

The weekly federal executive council meeting is currently ongoing at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is attending the 5th Edition of Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

 

Osinbajo presides over FEC meetingOsinbajo presides over FEC meeting

The meeting will consider and approve memos submitted by ministers and also approve the award of contracts and take decisions on other matters of national importance.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha is among those physically attending the meeting.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zaineb Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting    Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 10-day vacation in UK

TVCN
Aug 18, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, the nation's capital after his 10-day vacation in…

Malta PM Joseph Muscat to resign in January over journalist murder probe

TVCN
Dec 2, 2019

Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat has announced that he will step down in the new year, amid a crisis…

Serena breezes into Q/finals, extends winning streak at Wimbledon

TVCN
Jul 9, 2018

Serena Williams raced into her 13th Wimbledon quarter-final as the seven-time (more…)

California wildfire: Authority say situation will soon be contained

TVCN
Oct 17, 2017

Californians have been picking through the debris of homes and businesses burnt by the deadliest wildfires…

TVC News Special Reports

President Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

13 May 2020 1.07 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently…

Continue reading

VP, Osinbajo, presides as FEC observes a minute silence in honour of Olowoporoku, Muhammed Baba

31 Mar 2021 1.38 pm

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday…

Continue reading
Emir of Kano’s coronation

Osinbajo, Governors, SGF attend Emir of Kano’s coronation

04 Jul 2021 12.13 pm

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday,…

Continue reading