Dr. Igho, who serves as President of the Urhobo Leadership Forum, Abuja, described Sam Amuka as a towering figure in Nigerian journalism whose legacy is unmatched in both substance and style. “Sam Amuka represents an important niche in Nigeria’s popular journalism,” Igho said, noting his formative role in shaping press practice in the pre-independence era and his fearless scrutiny of nationalist leaders during their rise to prominence.

Known by his pen name “Sad Sam,” Amuka earned national acclaim long before founding Vanguard Newspapers, one of Nigeria’s leading dailies. “There are few journalists living or dead who have been able to produce the quality and endurance of Amuka’s journalism,” Igho noted. He praised the humour and wit with which Amuka tackled serious national issues, saying, “He caused laughter but also made reform inevitable.”

Beyond journalism, Igho highlighted Amuka’s unique heritage as both Urhobo and Itsekiri, describing him as a symbol of ethnic harmony and a “healing hand” for the Niger Delta region’s complex social fabric. “His personal and social life have reflected his hyphenated ethnic derivation, which have made him proud of his Urhobo and Itsekiri heritages,” he stated.

Other veteran broadcasters, including Soni Irabor and Bisi Olatilo, joined Igho in honouring the life and contributions of the media patriarch, whom they described as a national treasure and a mentor to generations of journalists.

“We are more than happy to walk in his shadows,” Igho concluded, wishing the nonagenarian a “wondrous and hilarious happy birthday.”