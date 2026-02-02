The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum, to chair the 73-member Central Coordination Committee for the 2026 National Convention. This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by the APC National Sec...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum, to chair the 73-member Central Coordination Committee for the 2026 National Convention.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

The statement reads, “The Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), H.E. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has been appointed Chairman of the 73-member Central Coordination Committee for the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

According to the statement, the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will serve as Vice Chairman, while the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has been named Secretary of the Committee.

The statement further revealed that the Committee was constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC as part of preparations for the Party’s 2026 National Convention.

TVC News previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is gearing up for its national convention, kicking off with congresses from Monday.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and Governors have endorsed the convention timetable, which outlines a series of events leading to the national convention in March 2026.

