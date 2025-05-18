The Imo State Police Command has refuted widespread rumors suggesting the abduction of 15 students from Eminent Scholars Imperial Academy, Onitsha, Anambra State, during their trip to write the rescheduled UTME in Okigwe Zone, Imo State.

Reports had earlier circulated that both the students and their school proprietor went missing, raising fears of a possible abduction by gunmen. However, the police have confirmed that the students are safe and were never in danger.

In an official statement, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, clarified that the students successfully arrived in Imo, sat for their UTME exams as scheduled, and began their return trip to Anambra.

During the journey back, their school bus broke down in the Amuro area of Okigwe, a location with poor mobile network coverage. This communication gap led to panic and unfounded speculation on social media.

Acting swiftly, operatives of the Imo State Police Command, alongside other security agencies, launched a search operation. They located the stranded students and safely escorted them to Owerri.

The students and their proprietor have since returned to Anambra and reunited with their families.

The police urged the public to verify information before spreading panic, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors in the state.