Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza Ebiebi Salami, an 11-year-old from Greenpath Preparatory School, Abuja, has clinched the title of Nigeria’s first-ever Spellingbee In Nigeria (SpIN) National Champion.

The grand finale, held at the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Lagos, saw 64 exceptional finalists from Abuja, Lagos, Osun, and Taraba States compete in a thrilling display of linguistic mastery and academic excellence.

The event showcased the incredible talent and determination of Nigeria’s brightest young minds, as they battled through intense rounds of spelling challenges. The atmosphere was electric, with attendees including members of the diplomatic corps, C-Suite executives, parents, and educational leaders, all witnessing the birth of a new academic tradition in Nigeria.

The competition, which began in September with hundreds of participants across Nigeria, culminated in a fiercely contested finale. After hours of gruelling rounds, Amazing-Grace Ahuoyiza impressed the audience and judges by correctly spelling the winning word, “Melange,” to claim the championship title. As the winner, she will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Nigeria at the 100th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States, a historic centennial celebration of academic excellence.

Delivering remarks at the inaugural spelling competition, Acting U.S. Consul General JoEllen Gorg highlighted the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

“On behalf of the United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, it’s an honour to host the inaugural Spellingbee In Nigeria finals as we mark the 100th anniversary of the United States’ first national spelling bee.

Since 1925, the Scripps Spelling Bee has showcased American academic excellence, while promoting literacy and a love of the English language among youth. We are very excited this year will also mark Nigeria’s first entrance into the competition, alongside students from all 50 United States and international students from Ghana, Jamaica, Japan, and beyond.”

Speaking at the event, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Convener of Spellingbee In Nigeria, expressed her pride in the participants and the transformative impact of the competition. “This is more than just a spelling competition; it’s a platform that builds confidence, public speaking skills, and critical thinking in our young learners. Today, we have not only unearthed champions but also inspired a generation of Nigerian students to aim for global excellence. We are grateful to our partners, parents, as well as schools for making this dream a reality.”

The event also featured a special virtual appearance by Harini Logan, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion. She shared her journey of resilience, offering heartfelt encouragement to the finalists and emphasising the power of preparation, confidence, and perseverance. Though unable to attend in person, her words resonated deeply, leaving a lasting impact on the spellers and making the day even more memorable.

Spellingbee In Nigeria (SpIN) is a prestigious competition affiliated with the globally renowned Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA. It teaches students the rudiments of spelling, vocabulary development, and critical thinking among Nigerian students, equipping them with the skills to compete on a global stage.

The success of the SpIN National Finals was made possible through the support of key partners: Indomie Noodles (Title Sponsor), Checkers Custard (Co-Sponsor), Lucid Education Initiative (Local Organising Partner), the U.S. Consulate General Lagos, the American Business Council of Nigeria, the Rotary Club of VI East, Razzl, First Bank of Nigeria, Seven-Up Bottling Company, and AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency (PR Partner).

As Nigeria celebrates its first-ever Spellingbee in Nigeria, the future of academic excellence and global competitiveness looks brighter than ever.