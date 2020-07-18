U.S. Representative John Lewis who was a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died.

Mr Lewis, a Congressman from Atlanta who had announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, was 80.

He kept up the fight for civil rights until the end of his life. He made his last public appearance in June, as protests for racial justice swept the United States and the world.

“He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise,” former President Barack Obama said in a statement.