There was a heated exchange in the Senate as a motion to immortalize the former National Electoral Commission Chairman, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, who supervised the annulled 1993 June 12 presidential elections, was stepped down following procedural objections.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, moved the motion under Orders 41 and 51, citing national public importance.

He disclosed that the motion was co-sponsored by 13 other Senators from the South East.

However, before he could present his lead debate, Leader of the Senate Opeyemi Bamidele raised a point of order under Order 40, stating that copies of the motion must be made available to all Senators before proceeding.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan backed this, insisting he had not received a copy.

This led to a shouting match between Senator Olamilekan and some co-sponsors, who argued that copies had been distributed and that it was the Sergeant-at-Arms’ duty to ensure all Senators received them.

When the motion was put to a voice vote, the “Nays” had it, and it was set aside.

Senator Abaribe then attempted to invoke Order 42 for a personal explanation, but Senator Bamidele countered with Order 38, arguing that the Senate had moved past the window for such matters.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi disagreed, stating that Senators have previously raised points of order at any time.

However, the Deputy President of the Senate who is presiding at plenary upheld Senator Bamidele’s objection, ruling that Senator Abaribe’s motion was out of order.

Senator Abaribe then invoked Order 1(b), urging the Senate to allow him to speak, warning against what he termed “dictatorship.”

The Presiding Officer advised him to include the motion in the next legislative day’s Order Paper.

Disappointed, Senator Abaribe took a bow and exited the Chambers amid continued arguments among Senators.