President Bola Tinubu hosted a reconciliation meeting on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, bringing together all the figures in the Rivers State political crisis.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, Speaker Martins Amaewhule, and other Rivers State Assembly members attended the closed-door session.

On March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and all the State House of Assembly members.