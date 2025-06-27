All progressives Congress National chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje has resigned his position with immediate effect.

Party sources say he resigned on health ground and he has handed over documents to the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru

Mr Ganduje was elected as the APC National Chairman in August 2023, amidst internal party conflicts.

Before his election, he served as the Governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023.

The move, according to several party insiders, is part of broader efforts by the APC leadership to douse internal tensions and reposition the party ahead of the crucial 2027 general elections.