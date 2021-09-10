[Updated] Lekki Shooting: Forensic team presents report to Lagos State Judicial Panel

The forensic firm employed by the Lagos State government to conduct a crime scene investigation and review of the alleged shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on October 20, 2020 has presented its report to the Judicial Panel.

According to the head of the team from Sentinel Forensics Ltd, Joseph Funsho-Ako the authenticity of the video evidence tendered by the lekki concession Company (LCC) couldn’t be determined because they didn’t have access to the servers from which the source recording was made.

the witness earlier told the panel that it was also engaged to review material footage from LCC as well as any other evidence recovered from the scene by panel members, and give detailed expert opinions.

the team also received evidence submitted by the Nigerian army including four ammunition, one which was 7.62 by 39 mm which was fired and another unexpended, as well as one 7.62 by 51mm unexpended round and another expended blank cartridge case

Another finding from the experts also reveals that there was no hash value from the source device to be used for comparison after the forensic imaging and hash value were created from the digital evidence tendered by the LCC.

The witness who came from Kaduna State also stated that the team was unable to determine the method of extraction used and CCTV system information from the recording device.

But, he noted that an extensive visual examination of the video evidence didn’t show any signs of being doctored as to time frame and pixel, suggesting its integrity.

A thorough examination of the surrounding area and edifice of the admiralty plaza also reportedly showed extensive vandalism and arson.

Mr Funsho-Ako said there was no apparent sign of damage due to discharge of live ammunition around the area.

From the summary of the ballistic evidence, the expert noted that the live ammunition presented by the Army wasn’t the same calibre as the cartridge casing submitted by the panel.

He added that, while the blank isn’t the same as the cartridge casing submitted by the panel.

He also said the blank ammunition submitted by the Army isn’t designed to be fired by rifles chambered to 7.62 *39mm.

Due to the various applications by other counsel in the matter representing the Lagos State government, EndSARS protesters and the NBA, the panel adjourned to Saturday to enable them to obtain the report, study it and cross examine the witness.