Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the venue of a water splash party within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a post on the Commission’s official X and Instagram handles, the EFCC confirmed the arrest of 93 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation based on credible intelligence.

“Operatives from the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State,” the post partly read.

The EFCC further disclosed that, during the arrests, 18 vehicles and several mobile devices were recovered from the suspects.

The highly publicised water party, tagged Wet and Rave: Splash Extravaganza, had a last-minute venue change from Funturf inside the MKO Abiola Sports Arena to Rounda Funspot, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The party had advertised Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable as performing artist.