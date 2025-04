President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has arrived at the Vatican 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬’ 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥.

He arrived with other members of the federal government’s delegation.

Senator Akpabio is leading a high-level five-member delegation sent by President Bola Tinubu to represent Nigeria at the funeral rites of the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

