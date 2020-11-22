The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State says the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress,(APC) died as a result of injuries sustained from gunshots fired by gunmen who invaded his residence on Saturday night.

The body of the chairman was found within a distance of One Hundred and Twenty metres of away from his residence.

Commissioner of Police Bola Longe who disclosed this to journalists, said the cell phone of the chairman was also discovered about three hundred metres from where is body was discovered.

A team of homicide investigators have been constituted to unravel the mystery behind his death and track down the perpetrators.