The College of Medical Sciences, University of Maiduguri says it is making positive moves to drive the institution’s standard to be among the best in Africa by 2030.

Its the 4th college day celebration of the college of Medical Science University of Maiduguri.

Medical professors, lecturers, students and health practitioners gathered to celebrate successes of the college, identify key challenges for solutions to pave the way for a better healthcare service delivery.

Management of the institution is proud to have graduated professionals from the college that are making waves across the world.

Resource persons at the event took time to digest issues surrounding the aftermath of the September 10th Maiduguri floods which has posed health hazards to people in the state.

Medical Students present at the event were urged to uphold the standards of the profession and be good ambassadors of the institution in their domains.