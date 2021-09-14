Breaking News

UNIBEN Students block Ugbowo road over hike in school fees

Students of the University of BENIN have blocked a portion of the Ugbowo -Lagos road in protest over alleged hike in school fees by authorities of the institution.

They marched round the school premises with placards and later blocked a portion of the expressway, thereby causing traffic gridlock in the area.

Some of the protesting students said they decided to embark on the protest as they could not bear the hike any longer.

They alleged that a 20% increment was also imposed as penalty for late payment of the fees

