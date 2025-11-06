The 14th UNESCO Youth Forum has brought renewed global focus to media literacy, climate communication, and the fight against misinformation, with delegates emphasizing the critical role of youth in shaping informed and inclusive societies....

The 14th UNESCO Youth Forum has brought renewed global focus to media literacy, climate communication, and the fight against misinformation, with delegates emphasizing the critical role of youth in shaping informed and inclusive societies.

Nigeria’s delegation joined youth leaders, media professionals, and UNESCO officials from around the world to explore how media and education can drive positive social transformation.

Speaking at the forum, Nigeria’s Ambassador to UNESCO, Hajo Sani, congratulated the new UNESCO President and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the organization in combating fake news and promoting responsible communication.

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, Tawfik Jelassi, underscored the agency’s continued support for young journalists and its commitment to promoting ethical reporting, particularly on climate change and freedom of expression.

He further stressed the importance of inclusive, multilingual dialogue and the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence, noting that no culture, language, or community should be left behind in the evolving information landscape.

UNESCO’s Communication and Information (CI) Sector also reaffirmed its dedication to protecting press freedom, advancing gender equality, and empowering youth as responsible digital citizens.

The forum concluded with a shared vision: a world where informed citizens, responsible media, and digital inclusion define the global information ecosystem anchored by the power of education and youth engagement.