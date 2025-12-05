The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced February 2026 as the official commencement date for the world’s first UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Centre, to be hosted in Abuja, Nigeria....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced February 2026 as the official commencement date for the world’s first UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Centre, to be hosted in Abuja, Nigeria.

He made the announcement during a courtesy visit by the Head of Office and UNESCO Representative a.i. to Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Paul Ngome Abiaga, underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to championing global media literacy and the fight against misinformation, disinformation, and fake news.

The Minister stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given clear directives for the Centre to begin operations without delay, affirming the administration’s readiness to support the Institute’s establishment.

“Nigeria will not delay this global responsibility. The UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Institute will commence operations in February 2026, with full support from the Federal Government. We are ready, and we will deliver,” he stated.

The Minister emphasized that the Centre is a global institution that will serve humanity and strengthen national unity through media literacy.

“This Institute is not just for Nigeria. It is a global centre that will transform how nations handle fake news, misinformation, and digital literacy. We are building a world-class institution that will train people who will go back and train others worldwide,” he said.

He added that the Centre aligns with the Federal Government’s national orientation drive under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at empowering citizens with factual, responsible and developmental information.

In his remarks, the UNESCO Head of Office and Representative a.i., Dr. Jean-Paul Ngome Abiaga, explained that the visit was to congratulate Nigeria for securing the first Media and Information Literacy Associated Centre globally.

“It is important for us to come and introduce our team that works on communication and information, and to congratulate the Honourable Minister for the big achievement that Nigeria has managed to achieve at the last UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand,” he said.

He expressed UNESCO’s pride in Nigeria’s leadership and international example.

“To have the first in the world Media and Information Literacy Institute established here is something we are very proud of. Nigeria is showing the example, not only in Africa, but also across the world.” Dr. Abiaga stressed that Nigeria’s success represents a continental victory, “If we succeed in Nigeria, it is the whole of Africa which succeeds.”

To ensure the smooth commencement of the Institute, the Minister outlined a series of immediate actions already underway. These include the finalisation of legal and operational frameworks, as well as the appointment of a pioneer Director-General who will lead the Centre ahead of its launch.

He further revealed that work has begun on developing international-standard training programmes designed for media professionals, public information managers, policymakers, educators, researchers, youth leaders and digital communicators from Nigeria and across the world.

In addition, the Minister confirmed that Nigeria will continue to deepen technical collaboration with UNESCO and the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, to guarantee that the Institute meets global expectations and delivers measurable impact.

He reiterated that UNESCO’s confidence in Nigeria is a powerful message to skeptics of the country’s development trajectory.

“At a time when some doubt Nigeria’s capacity, UNESCO has reaffirmed our place as a true partner in global development. We will honour that confidence,” he said.

The meeting concluded with the Minister presenting the FGN CONNECT Magazine to the visiting UNESCO team, showcasing national communication strategies, public awareness initiatives, and development-focused storytelling led by the Ministry.